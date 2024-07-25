'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey come together for gripping mystery, Jimmy Shergill adds twist

MUMBAI: Makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the romantic thriller 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

The trailer shows Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) attempts to move on from their tumultuous past, however, they face new challenges in their lives. With the new characters like Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), there is more new twist in the life of Rani and Rishu.

Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha and played by Jimmy Shergill, heightens the tension. He's a new ace officer with a personal vengeance, out to uncover Rani and Rishu's web of deceit. With the cops back on their trail, the pair resorts to their old, twisted tactics of staying together, wondering who they can trust in a world where danger lurks around every turn.

While speaking on reprising her role in the film, Taapsee said, "Reuniting with Rani feels like coming home, and I'm thrilled to dive back into her world again. The immense love and support I received for this film is overwhelming. Kanika has once again crafted a phenomenal arc for Rani, pushing the character to new depths. This time around, audiences will witness a Rani who is fiercer, more passionate, and even more complex. Director Jayprad Desai has done complete justice in bringing out these complexities on screen. She's a woman who will stop at nothing for love, and I can't wait for everyone to experience her journey."

Vikrant Massey added, "Rishu is more than just a character to me; he's a complex individual caught in a whirlwind of emotions. Reprising this role has been a fulfilling journey. If you thought you knew Rishu, prepare to be surprised. The sequel delves deeper into his psyche, exploring his vulnerabilities and strengths in ways we haven't seen. The story takes unexpected turns, and I'm confident audiences will be captivated by the wild ride that awaits them."

Sunny Kaushal expressed his excitement about joining the cast of the film, saying, "Joining the universe of 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' has been an incredible opportunity.The first film created a unique world that left audiences wanting more and certainly did leave an indelible mark on them. Being able to add my colour to that canvas is by far one of the most exciting experiences. Portraying Abhimanyu has been immensely rewarding and a great learning experience."

Jimmy Shergill opened up on playing Officer Mritunjay, "Playing Officer Mritunjay, a character who tries to piece this mysterious puzzle, is a challenge I've relished," he said.

Earlier, the makers treated the fans with the new poster of the film. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Pyaar ka dariya ek, lekin kinaare hain do.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, trailer out tomorrow!" As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Kiski kashti kinaare tak jayegi aur kiski doob jayegi, yeh toh ab Raniji ka dil hi bata sakta hai Rishu babi."

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' will premiere on Netflix on August 9.