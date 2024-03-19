"Performing my own stunts was daunting, rewarding": Pavail Gulati on how he prepped for 'Deva'

MUMBAI: Actor Pavail Gulati shared his experience of shooting for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Deva' and also spoke about performing his own stunts in the upcoming film.

He said, "Working on 'Deva' has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and thrills. As someone who has always been drawn to the action genre and possesses a love for sports, I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role. Performing my own stunts was both a daunting and rewarding experience, allowing me to fully embody the essence of the character and elevate the authenticity of the action sequences."

'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a thrilling and perilous journey of investigation.

Pooja Hegde also resumed shooting after serving as one of the judges at the Miss World grand finale in Mumbai last week.

Pooja took to her official Instagram account on Thursday to share a sneak peek from the 'Deva' sets, with a caption that read, "Back to shoot #DEVA."

The actress stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film, and the shooting is currently taking place in Mumbai. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a crucial role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.