Peranbum Perungobamum first look out

CHENNAI: Headlined by Vijit Bachchan, son of well-known filmmaker Thankar Bachchan, Peranbum Perungobamum is written and directed by Siva Prakash.

Shali Nivekas is making her debut with this film as female lead. On Monday, the makers released the first-look poster of the film.

The first look featured the actors having a pleasant moment by seeing an album, with smiles on their faces.

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for the film. JB Dinesh Kumar is the cinematographer, while Ramar is handling the cuts. Bankrolled by Riota Media, Peranbum Perungobamum revolves around the journey of a common man.

The film has entered the final stages of post-production, which is taking place at a rapid pace.