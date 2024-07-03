People recognised 'Kill' and its actors after screening at TIFF: Lakshya

NEW DELHI: Actor Lakshya, who is making his debut in the upcoming action thriller “Kill”, said people started recognising him and other actors in the film after its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.



Lakshya, 28, also thanked producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga and director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for giving "outsiders" a chance in the movie.

The newcomer attended the press screening of the film here on Monday alongside co-stars Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala and recalled the moment when they knew the film had connected with viewers.

“Initially, no one knew us there. People knew Karan Johar, Raghav had fans but not us,” the actor said. “But after the screening of the film we were called by its name ‘Kill’, so what could be the bigger victory than that?”

The action thriller is slated to release on July 5 and also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Harsh Chhaya. It is the latest collaboration of Johar’s Dharma Productions and Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

The film had its initial premiere at TIFF last year where it received positive reviews from the audience and was the first runner-up in the ‘People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness’ category.

The actor recalled how “Dostana 2”, which was supposed to be his debut film, got shelved before “Kill” came his way. The actor also said he would surely want to be a part of a sequel to "Kill" if it’s ever made.

Lakshya said all three of them have put in a lot of hard work into the film and expressed his gratitude to the makers for the opportunity.

“We all are from the outside of the industry. I would thank Karan Johar, Nikhil sir and Guneet that they give this chance to the three of us, who judged us by our talents and got us in this film,” he said.

Maniktala, 26, said it’s difficult to be serious around Juyal but once the actor steps in the shoes of his character, he completely transforms himself.

“I have never met Raghav before the shoot. We were told to maintain the distance…. When he is in character, he gives you that opportunity to perform to the best level,” the actor said during the media interaction.

She said her rehearsal sessions were usually with Lakshya.

The film follows the story of army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). However, things change when both find themselves trapped in the train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to mercilessly kill the passengers.

Juyal, 32, has been previously been a part of films like “Street Dancer 3D” and “Nawabzaade” before starring in "Kill". He has also hosted the dance reality show “Dance Plus”.

On portraying a negative character in "Kill", he said not everyone gets a chance to break the stereotype around them.

“I didn’t know that I could portray a villain but I auditioned and I was selected. I gave myself nine months to prepare for this character, to catch its nuances and rhythm,” he added.

“Very few people get a chance to break a stereotype about themselves and I got this chance.”