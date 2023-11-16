Pedro Pascal eyed to play Mr Fantastic in 'Fantastic Four'

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is currently being eyed to play Reed Richards or Mr Fantastic in Marvel Studios' 'Fantastic Four'.

Mr Fantastic is a brilliant scientist who gains the ability to bend and stretch his body like rubber following exposure to gamma rays during a scientific expedition to outer space.

The role would continue Pascal's hot streak of iconic characters, reports variety.com.

His career first took off with his memorable turn as Prince Oberyn Martell on 'Game of Thrones,' and then hit a new height when he was cast as the titular bounty hunter on 'The Mandalorian,' the first 'Star Wars' TV and inaugural series for Disney+.

The 48-year-old actor was recently nominated for an Emmy for his performance on the ongoing series 'The Last of Us'.

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman will helm 'Fantastic Four.'

He took over from Jon Watts, who directed all three of Marvel and Sony's 'Spider-Man' movies with Tom Holland, after Watts exited the film.

'Fantastic Four' is scheduled to open on May 2, 2025. This won't be the first glimpse of the Fantastic Four in the MCU. In 2022's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' John Krasinski appears in a brief cameo as an alternate universe version of Reed Richards before he's ripped to shreds by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Krasinski's role was a nod to Marvel fans' pleas to cast him as the hero in the years following Disney's acquisition with his wife, Emily Blunt, as the fan favorite to play Susan Storm or the Invisible Woman, who gains the ability to project powerful force fields and turn invisible at will.

Along with Susan Storm, castings for the other two main characters in the title quartet Susan's hotheaded brother Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch; and Reed's best friend Ben Grimm, aka The Thing have yet to be announced.