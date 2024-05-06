Pavail Gulati to reunite with Saiyami Kher on second season of 'Faadu'?

MUMBAI: Actor Pavail Gulati, who rose to fame with his performance in the movie 'Thappad' alongside Taapsee Pannu, has been on a roll.

He is currently busy shooting for 'Deva', which is headlined by actor Shahid Kapoor. And now as per the buzz, he is also likely to reunite with actor Saiyami Kher for the second season of filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Faadu'.

On his possibility of returning to the show, Pavail said, "I am humbled by the love and support we received for 'Faadu.' While I cannot confirm anything at this time, I am excited about the prospect of collaborating with Saiyami and Ashwiny once again. I'm sure we can bring the magic of season 1 to the story to take it forward from where it was left off earlier."

'Faadu' marked a pivotal moment in Pavail Gulati's career, earning him widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Abhay.

'Faadu' was released on December 9, 2022. Written by Saumya Joshi, the web series is about a man belonging to progressive India who lies in the middle of choices that need validation. He is stuck between the fabric of economic upgrade and true love.

While announcing 'Faadu' two years ago, Ashwiny described the project as a piece of her heart.

"#faadu is a piece of my heart for every beautiful human who has passionately worked on this story. living and breathing every character through almost 3 years of creating, prep, shoot. And post. There is no greater joy for a storyteller to see the symphony of a scene slowly taking shape with each note of love and commitment from crew members of every department whose eyes speak volumes of passion for their craft," she had mentioned.

Ashwiny also thanked the entire crew and cast and said that they sailed through the unexpectedness because of her partners in every department. She added, "For me making Faadu was like a long bridge where every nut and bolt is holding for the journey to keep moving. When one breaks down the others can hardly manage. And it cannot be left unfinished."