Paul McCartney 'felt like he was reuniting with John Lennon' for new Beatles song

LOS ANGELES: The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has shared his joy at feeling like he was reuniting with John Lennon while working on the Beatles' new song, ‘Now And Then’.

The track, described as “the last Beatles song”, was sourced from a Lennon demo and finished by Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Paul said: "Before John died he was working on some songs and Yoko (Ono, Lennon's wife) spoke to George Harrison, and said 'I've got a cassette with some John songs on that he never got to finish. Would you be interested in finishing them off?' So we thought about it and we thought 'Yeah, it would be great', 'cause in a way we would be working with John again, which we thought we would never be able to do.”

He continued: "We worked and finished two of the songs but we didn't get around to finishing the third one, and the third one is called 'Now And Then'. So it was knocking around for a long time and I kept thinking 'There's something here, you know, we should finish this'.”

He further mentioned, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “I ended up talking to Ringo and we asked him if he fancied putting the drums on again and then I thought 'Well, I could up the bass a bit', so I put the bass on again. We already had George playing guitar and we had John on vocals. It was kind of magical doing it. So we ended up making it into a real record, and that's what's being released.”

“When we were in the studio we had John's voice in our ears, so you could imagine he was just in the next room in a vocal booth or something, and we were just working with him again so it was joyful. It was really lovely, you know, because we hadn't experienced that for a long time obviously and then suddenly here we were, working with ol' Johnny,” he added.