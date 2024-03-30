Parineeti Chopra thanks Amar Singh Chamkila's director Imtiaz Ali, praises Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Overwhelmed by the response to the trailer, Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude to Amar Singh Chamkila's director Imtiaz Ali and also shared how her co-star Diljit Dosanjh made every moment on set enjoyable and effortless.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped behind-the-scenes shots from the sets along with a thank you note.

The note read, "I'm immensely thankful for Chamkila. @imtiazaliofficial sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard.@diljitdosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless.@arrahman sir, being musically directed by you - a thing of dreams. And the entire team who made this film."



She added, "Shooting this film has topped off any other film because I got to sing and act - 2 things I'm the most passionate about, so thank you."

Earlier today, Diljit also shared a fun video from the sets featuring himself and Parineeti.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Amarjot Ch Rihanna Aa Gai C. Chamkila 12th April Only on @netflix_in."



Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music.

Makers on Thursday unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab village invited to perform at a local event. Despite his objections to being called Chamkila, he decides to proceed. Surprisingly, his music enthralls the village, especially the women, although some criticize the provocative lyrics. Eventually, he joins forces with singer Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.

The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.