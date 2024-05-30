Paresh Rawal birthday: 5 cinematic marvels showcasing his remarkable versatility

NEW DELHI: As Paresh Rawal, the legendary Indian actor, celebrates another year of brilliance, it's the perfect occasion to honour his outstanding contribution to cinema. With a career spanning decades, Rawal has showcased remarkable versatility and an unparalleled ability to excel in any role he takes on. Let's celebrate his birthday by revisiting five of the iconic films that demonstrate his prowess and versatility in acting.

1. Hera Pheri (2000):

This cult classic comedy directed by Priyadarshan remains one of Paresh Rawal's most memorable performances. In the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a quirky and lovable landlord entangled in hilarious misadventures, Rawal delivered a masterclass in comedic timing and expression. His portrayal of Baburao continues to evoke laughter and admiration, solidifying his status as a comedy icon in Indian cinema.

2. Sardar (1993):

In Ketan Mehta's biographical drama 'Sardar,' Paresh Rawal portrayed the revered freedom fighter Vallabhbhai Patel with remarkable depth and authenticity. Rawal's portrayal captured Patel's stoic determination and unwavering commitment to India's independence struggle, earning him widespread acclaim and accolades. His nuanced performance in 'Sardar' showcased his ability to embody historical figures with grace and conviction.

3. OMG - Oh My God! (2012):

'OMG - Oh My God!' directed by Umesh Shukla, saw Paresh Rawal in the role of Kanji Lalji Mehta, an atheist who sues God after his shop is destroyed in an earthquake. Rawal's portrayal of Kanji was both compelling and thought-provoking, blending humour with social commentary seamlessly. His ability to infuse depth and sincerity into the character elevated the film, making it a memorable cinematic experience for audiences.

4. Tamanna (1997):

In Mahesh Bhatt's 'Tamanna,' Paresh Rawal delivered a poignant performance as a eunuch named Tikku, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Rawal's portrayal was sensitive and heartfelt, shedding light on the struggles and discrimination faced by marginalized communities. His ability to bring empathy and humanity to the character of Tikku demonstrated his range as an actor beyond comedic roles.

5. Andaz Apna Apna (1994):

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this comedy film has Paresh Rawal in a memorable supporting role as Teja, a quirky and eccentric crime lord. Rawal's portrayal of Teja adds to the film's comic charm and has become iconic in Indian cinema.

These films highlight Paresh Rawal's versatility as an actor, showcasing his ability to excel in both comedic and dramatic roles with equal finesse. The Padma Shri awardee has on Wednesday announced his upcoming venture titled 'The Taj Story'. Paresh Rawal took to his X and released a poster of the film along with a caption that read, "Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel, Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham."

The film is produced by CA Suresh Jha and written and Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, with Vikas Radhesham serving as the creative producer. The project is under the banner of Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. The shooting is set to commence on July 20. 'The Taj Story' promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic Taj Mahal.

The film is poised to be a tribute to one of India's most cherished landmarks, exploring its rich heritage and timeless beauty. Apart from this, Paresh Rawal will be seen in Vaani Kapoor starrer coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy 'Badtameez Gill', which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London.

'Badtameez Gill' is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny, and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released Pooja Meri Jaan. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana.







