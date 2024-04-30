Paradise bags Audience Jury Award at LPA Film Festival in Spain

CHENNAI: Actors Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew-starrer Malayalam film Paradise won the Audience Jury Award at the 23rd Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival in Spain. Directed by Prasanna Vithanage and co-written by Prasanna and Anushka Senanayake, Paradise is a tale of emotion, struggle, and resilience.

The film delves into the profound narrative of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis in 2022. Produced by Newton Cinemas and presented by Mani Ratnam, under the banner Madras Talkies, Paradise is the first Indian film shot entirely in Sri Lanka. The audience award is conferred by pre-selected members of the audience, chosen among the feature films showcased in the Official Feature Films Section of the festival.

The crew includes Rajeev Ravi handling cinematography, A Sreekar Prasad was the editor and K (Krishna Kumar) was the music director. Recipient of more than 30 international awards, Paradise is the 10th feature directorial of Sri Lankan author Prasanna Vithanage. Paradise was screened in the World Cinema category at the International Film Festival of Kerala and is to be released in June.