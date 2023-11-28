Pankaj Tripathi unveils 'Main Atal Hoon' new posters, film to release on this date

MUMBAI: National Film award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi on Tuesday unveiled multiple posters of his upcoming biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon' and also announced the film's official release date.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi shared the posters which he captioned, "Heart of Gold... Man of Steel... A versatile Poet... The visionary behind the New India. Witness the story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024."

'Main Atal Hoon' is all set to hit the theatres on January 19, 2024.

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi as the late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim- Sulaiman.

Earlier the film was scheduled to release in December 2023.

Soon after Tripathi shared the new posters of the upcoming biopic, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Fabulous," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Masterpiece is coming."

Meanwhile, Pankaj will be next seen in 'Kadak Singh' which will premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 from December 8.

Apart from that, he also has director Anurag Basu's film, 'Metro In Dino'. It has an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.