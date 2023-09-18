MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal feels extremely proud to be a part of the Indian film industry.

“Our film industry is a true representation of India’s beautiful diversity. Here you will see people from various backgrounds make a living in our industry through sheer talent and work ethic,” he said.

“I’m very proud of this very diversity where, when we are on set, we are all one unit working towards the end goal that is making a film/project we are all very happy and proud of. Our film industry is a microcosm of what India is and I’m just fortunate to be a part of it,” Vicky added.

Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film ‘The Great Indian Family’. It is all set to be out on September 22 in theatres.

Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar in the film.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s next ‘ ’ which showcases the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and in director Anand Tiwari’s upcoming untitled film opposite actor Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.