OTT reinforces the importance of content: Aditi

CHENNAI: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for her work in Kaatru Veliyidai, Psycho and Hey Sinamika in Tamil, feels that the medium of OTT reinforces the importance of content and gives a lot of creative liberty to artistes.

Aditi won hearts for her performance as Anarkali in the period drama, Taj: Divided By Blood. The actor recently visited the Middle East and interacted with her fans in Qatar, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, at exclusive meet and greets.

Sharing her experience of playing the iconic character, Aditi said, “The one thing I really enjoy about the OTT medium is that it offers more artistic creativity for writers, actors, and directors. It reinforces the importance of content, and that is why I decided to work on Taj: Divided By Blood.”

In her maiden visit to Qatar, Aditi enthralled the audience by singing the popular Malayalam song, Vathikkalu Vellaripravu, and interacted with the crowd.