Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty comes on board for Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has collaborated with ace sound designer Resul Pookutty for his upcoming directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

Taking to Instagram, Kher wrote, "Happy, Privileged and Honoured to introduce the OSCAR & BAFTA Winning #SoundDesigner of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat - Mr. Resul Pookutty. Resul is brilliant with his craft. His dedication and eye for the details is inspirational. Thank you dearest friend for being part of our musical #TanviTheGreat. Jai Ho! #SlumdogMillionaire #TheGoatLife #StreetMozart #Pushpa."

Kher also shared a picture of Resul.

In 2009, Resul Pookutty won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing along with Ian Tapp and Richard Pryke for his work in Slumdog Millionaire. The same year he got the BAFTA award for the same.

Coming back to Kher's directorial, the film was announced on his birthday in March this year and since then he has been sharing updates about it.

"TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio," he wrote.

Kher also recently shared about the addition of veteran music composer MM Keeravani to the film.

"ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat! I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! @anupamkherstudio," Kher mentioned on Instagram.

He is yet to announce the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher has 'The Signature' and 'Emergency' and a few other films in his kitty.