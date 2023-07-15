‘Oppenheimer’ cancels its US red carpet as a mark of solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strikers

LOS ANGELES: Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artistes) strike, ‘Oppenheimer’ has cancelled the red carpet of its U.S premiere as a mark of solidarity. However, director Christopher Nolan’s biopic will still be screened and is set to take place on Monday, July 17 in New York City, at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square theater.

The decision to cancel the U.S. premiere’s red carpet comes with the cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ standing in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA protestors, who left the film’s U.K. premiere early, as the U.K premiere happened a few hours before the strike even began.

The premiere’s red carpet even got bumped up an hour early so that cast members could walk it and promote the film without interfering with a potential strike.

A statement from Universal Pictures, accessed by 'Variety', read, "In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of ‘Oppenheimer’ will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned, and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film".

Talking to Variety during the U.K premiere, Matt Damon said, “We talked about it. Look, if it’s called now, everyone’s going to walk obviously in solidarity … Once the strike is officially called, (we’re walking). That’s why we moved this (red carpet) up because we know the second it’s called, we’re going home.”

Damon added, “We gave the strike authorization. We voted 98% to 2% to do that because we know our leadership has our best interest at heart.”

Emily Blunt said “Obviously we stand with all of the actors and at whatever point it’s called, we’re going to be going home and standing together through it because I want everyone to get a fair deal.”

‘Oppenheimer’ will hit theatres worldwide on July 21, 2023.