'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 trailer unveils Hollywood adventure with A-list guest stars

WASHINGTON: In an exciting new development, Hulu's hit series 'Only Murders in the Building' is set to dazzle audiences with its fourth season, which promises to be the show's "starriest season yet."

The streaming platform released a fresh trailer on Tuesday, offering a sneak peek into the latest adventures of the trio of amateur sleuths--Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez).

The end of the third season left fans reeling from the death of Charles' friend and former stunt double, Sazz (Jane Lynch).

In the new season, the beloved characters will grapple with their grief while embarking on a high-profile trip to Hollywood.

The plot thickens as a film studio begins adapting their podcast into a movie, leading to a whirlwind of new mysteries and celebrity encounters.

Hulu has heralded this season as a particularly glamorous affair, with a roster of guest stars that reads like a who's who of Hollywood.

The trailer reveals a star-studded lineup including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melissa McCarthy.

The trailer gives a tantalizing glimpse into how Longoria, Levy, and Galifianakis will portray themselves as actors cast in the film adaptation of the podcast.

Viewers will also see Shannon in the role of a powerful Hollywood executive overseeing the movie project, and McCarthy as Charles' sister residing in Long Island, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The dynamic between the podcast team and their onscreen counterparts promises to be a highlight of the new season.

Additionally, the trailer previews the return of several familiar faces, including Lynch, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, and even Meryl Streep, further amplifying the star power of the upcoming season.

'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 is set to premiere on Hulu on August 27, with new episodes available every Tuesday. Audiences can look forward to an entertaining blend of mystery, comedy, and Hollywood glamour in what is anticipated to be the most star-studded season yet.