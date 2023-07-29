On Sanjay Dutt's 64th b'day, 'Double iSmart' makers share his first look

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Double iSmart' on Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday have dropped his first look from the upcoming film, which is a sequel to the blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar'.



The shoot of the movie began with the team canning a breathtaking action sequence. Ram underwent a stylish makeover for the movie being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects. Vish Reddy is the CEO.



The makers came up with a big update today. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing a full-length role in 'Double iSmart'.



The actor joined the shoot in the very first schedule. Today, the makers introducing Sanjay Dutt's character as Big Bull have unveiled his first look poster.



Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay Dutt looks ultra stylish in the poster in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. Looks fierce, Sanjay Dutt is seen smoking a cigar in the first look poster, though all the guns are pointed towards him. It's apparent through the poster that Sanjay Dutt is playing a powerful character.



Puri who knows how to present his actors in the best possible mass appealing way will be showing Sanjay Dutt in a never-seen-before avatar in 'Double iSmart'.



Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Sanjay Dutt tweeted: "It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects."



Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer.



The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon.



'Double iSmart' will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

