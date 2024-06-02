On Ilaiyaraaja's 81st birthday, Dhanush drops new poster from his upcoming biopic

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ilaiyaraaja's 81st birthday, actor Dhanush, who is all set to step into the shoes of music maestro in an upcoming biopic, shared a new poster to wish him.

Taking to X on Sunday, Dhanush shared a poster from his upcoming film to wish the music maestro on his birthday.

In the poster, Dhanush is seen standing on stage in front of a sea of people. One hand was on the harmonium while his team sat with their musical instruments behind him.

The poster read, "Happy Birthday, maestro."

Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only Iilaiyaraaja sir."

The official makers also took to their X and shared the same poster with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday to the one and only music maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja."

Recently, the biopic was officially announced in Chennai in the presence of Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran.

Dhanush also shared the first look of the poster on X with a caption that read, "Honoured Ilaiyaraaja sir (sic)."

Directed by Arun Matheswaran and lensed by Nirav Shah, the music will be composed by the maestro himself.

The biopic for Ilaiyaraaja will be produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.

Dhanush was last seen in 'Captain Miller' which was streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 9.

Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother's death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect.

Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary 'Captain Miller'.