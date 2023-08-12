'OMG 2' receives flying start, check out Day 1 Box office collection

MUMBAI: Despite facing a big clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', actor Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' did decent business at the box office on Day 1. As per a trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'OMG 2' raked in Rs 10.26 crore on Friday in India.

"#OMG2 fares much better than expected, although the numbers are severely impacted by #Gadar2 wave… Recorded better occupancy at prime multiplexes in evening and night shows, which should ensure solid growth over the weekend… Fri Rs 10.26 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

He added, "#OMG2 is heavily dependent on word of mouth and this factor will decide where it lands in the coming days… The #IndependenceDay holiday [on Tue] will certainly boost its biz, but it needs to sustain beyond the big holiday to establish itself." Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film was under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser.

Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film.

In the film, Akshay is essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. It is the sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God', which was released in 2012