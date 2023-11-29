Nupur Sanon on venturing into Telugu film industry

CHENNAI: Actress Nupur Sanon, who shared screen space with Ravi Teja in Telugu film Tiger Nageshwar Rao, helped her to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape.

She said, “Global films are breaking barriers, with Indian stories gaining recognition at the Oscars and Emmys. In my third film, venturing into Telugu cinema has been a valuable experience, fostering growth and learning. It allowed me to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape.”

“Despite cultural differences, emotions connect us, and stars now play a vital role in reaching diverse audiences nationwide, making films a universal language,” the actor adds.

Sharing her observation of the current aspiration among actors to become pan-Indian stars, she notes the global shift in filmmaking and the universal appeal of Indian stories.

“Doing a Pan-India film is a game-changer, moving away from the typical Hindi film heroine role. It brings diversity to my work and mirrors the changing narrative where actors go beyond stereotypes. A Pan-India approach expands my reach, connecting with audiences across the country, going beyond the usual limits of a Hindi film heroine,” she says.