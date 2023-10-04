"Nothing prepares you for the pain" : Ileana D'Cruz concerned about her baby

MUMBAI: Actor Ileana D'Cruz keeps posting adorable pictures of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan but in a recent photo she looked tense while holding him in her arms.

The actor posted pictures along with Koa on her Instagram stories in which she appeared frazzled and had a disturbed expression on her face.

It showed half of Ileana's face with the baby resting on her shoulder.

She wrote in the caption, "Nothing prepares you for the pain you feel when your little one is hurting."

In another picture, she looked pale and worried, Ileana captioned the image with, "Baby cuddles all day for my little trooper. Mama got some hugs in too."

Earlier, she posted a cute picture of her son when he turned two months old on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Ileana treated fans with a picture of her boy. In the picture, Ileana struck a pose while holding Koa in her arms. He can be seen resting his head on the actor's shoulders.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "2 months already.."

Ileana welcomed her son on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later. She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5.

In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen cutely sleeping. Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana has been quite private about her personal life from the outset. Ileana just disclosed the love of her life, though.

She released images from a date night with her enigmatic partner. She shared glimpses of her dinner date with her admirers on her Instagram story.

Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate. Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan.

The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'