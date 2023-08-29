Begin typing your search...

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from SRK’s Jawan to release tomorrow

As fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film, the actor shared yet another teaser for the film’s upcoming song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Aug 2023 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-28 20:31:19.0  )
CHENNAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s much anticipated film, Jawan, has created much buzz among people from its announcement. As fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film, the actor shared yet another teaser for the film’s upcoming song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

On Monday afternoon, Shah Rukh took to his X account to share a new, longer teaser for the song, where he is seen grooving on the dance floor, nailing some slick dance steps. Shah Rukh wrote in his post, “This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank. @VMVMVMVMVM for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented @anirudhofficial. #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” (sic) King Khan is seen dancing with a bunch of strangers at a party, in an all-black outfit, accompanied by silver chains.

Directed by Atlee of Theri and Mersal fame, the upcoming pan-India film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.

CinemaRamaiya VastavaiyaSRKJawanNayantharaVijay Sethupathi
DTNEXT Bureau

