Not just a film but an emotion: Karan as he celebrates 25 years of ‘KKHH’

MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's romantic drama film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji turned 25 on Monday. To mark the occasion, the director took to his Instagram and shared a special video which he captioned, "25 years ago is where it all began...and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too...

Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES."

In the video, KJo shared some glimpses from the film. The film bagged several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever. The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

The makers of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' re-released the film to celebrate 25 years of SRK-Kajol-Rani starrer. SRK, Karan and Rani on Sunday night surprised the fans as they visited a theatre during the screening of the film.

Several pictures and videos from their visit went viral on social media in which the trio could be seen interacting with the audience. At the event Karan called superstar Shah Rukh Khan the "Emperor of entertainment" and the "King of romance".

He said, "I won't be here if it wasn't for bhai, if it wasn't for Aditya Chopra. He is the emperor of entertainment and the king of romance, the template that is set, the way he opens his arms wide and expresses his love. His energy is infectious.

So, thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career."