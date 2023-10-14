Nora Fatehi underwent rigorous physical training for Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Crakk'

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi underwent rigorous physical training for her film with actor-martial artist Vidyut Jammwal in 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa'.

She had to undergo rigorous physical training to be on top of her game. This was something entirely different for her as Nora Fatehi has not really done action roles.

As such, she underwent rigorous training to build her strength, agility and physique.

Furthermore, to shape her physique she adopted a stringent fitness routine which combined strength training and flexibility exercises, so as to better prepare herself for the many physically demanding scenes in ‘

‘Crakk- Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa'.

Part of her training included stretching as well as taking a crash course in martial arts, all the while she was required to build up her stamina. This is due to the physical and mental fatigue that comes from martial arts.

However, a big part of this regimen was Nora’s own desire to push herself and go beyond her limits, as well as do something that was unique to her.

The Aditya Dutt directorial is a crime drama film which revolves around a man rising from the slums of Mumbai to becoming a powerful figure in the city’s underworld.

Apart from ‘Crakk’, she will also be making her acting debut in the Telugu industry with Varun Tej’s film ‘Matka’.

In the realm of Bollywood, she has completed work in director Remo Dsouza’s ‘Be Happy’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

She will also be seen alongside actor Kunal Khemu in the film ‘Madgaon Express’ which will soon get a release date. Most of her ongoing productions have been completed and are going through the last phases of post-production