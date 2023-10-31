Nora Fatehi roped in for Remo D’ Souza's untitled film

MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be collaborating with choreographer-director Remo D’Souza once again, for a yet-to-be-titled film.

This will mark yet another collaboration between them, as Nora will next be seen in Remo’s next film ‘Be Happy’, where she will star alongside veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

While there are next to no details available on this upcoming venture, the dancing sensation quickly took to the idea after her ‘Hip-Hop India’ colleague gave her the details.

One of the film’s developers said: “There were several discussions for the next step after ‘Be Happy’ and Remo had an idea which Nora instantly took on. We hope it culminates because that will definitely be an exciting project, very different from ‘Be Happy’.”

In Remo's film ‘Street Dancer’, her song ‘Garmi’ became the go-to song for people to groove to. Even to date, ‘Garmi’ is still quite the strong party track, though her acting was actually what impressed Remo more than her dancing.

As the two share a strong synergy, their chemistry on screen and stage was able to make their reality rap-based show ‘Hip Hop India’ a big success, and was able to take a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for organising the largest on-ground hip-hop activity.

The journey of Nora and Remo from ‘Street Dancer’ to ‘Be Happy’ was not just a story of professional collaboration but also a testament to the strength of her friendship with Remo, their shared love for dance, storytelling, and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of their art.