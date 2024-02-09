Nora Fatehi: It is an era of influencers

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi, who essays the role of an influencer in her upcoming theatrical movie ‘Crakk’, feels that it’s the era of influencers currently.

The actress along with the starcast of ‘Crakk’ spoke with the media at the film’s trailer launch at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

About influencers on social media, the actress said that it takes a lot to be an influencer and it’s a lucrative career choice given the amount of money it brings in and the flexibility that it offers.

Since the rise of social media platforms and the advent of 4G, the content has revolutionised. Features like Reels have not just given many influencers and digital content creators, it has also given a boost to India’s creative economy as every creator is finding their audience.

"It's the era of influencers. Today, every kid wants to be an influencer, it's a real job and people make a lot of money from it. But, it's not an easy job. You need to have a personality that will attract people to you. My character in the film is named Alia and she has a unique personality that adds a different dimension to the narrative," Nora said.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, the film, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.