Nolan clinches Best Director honour at DGA

Actor Cillian Murphy honoured his frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan, whose Oppenheimer marked their sixth film together.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Feb 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-12 00:30:45.0  )
Christopher Nolan (Reuters)

CHENNAI: Auteur Christopher Nolan took home the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards, earning his first DGA Award for the historical epic Oppenheimer.

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter opened the 2024 DGA Awards ceremony on Saturday with an acknowledgment of last year’s historic double strike.

The actor said, “It’s the same each time. The scripts are always truly extraordinary, the worlds are always challenging and distinctive, they are intelligent and consequential and, always, they are events.”

Nolan called the DGA recognition particularly special because “nobody gets up here on their own.” Nolan thanked his cast, crew and wife Emma Thomas, whom he described as the “lead producer on all these films and lead parent of four kids.”

DTNEXT Bureau

