No point in justifying film to people with preconceived notions: Yami Gautam on 'Article 370'

NEW DELHI: Actor Yami Gautam says there is no point in justifying the intent of her film "Article 370" to people who already have a preconceived notion about it being a propaganda film.

Gautam headlines the upcoming political drama, which marks her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar's production debut via B62 Studios. Dhar is the director of 2019 film "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

The release of "Article 370" comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film will hit the screens on February 23.

"If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience," Gautam told PTI in an interview.

Also backed by Jio Studios, the makers said "Article 370" presents a "powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir".

The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Gautam, who plays an NIA agent named Zooni Haksar in the film, described "Article 370" as one of the most compelling stories she read.

"And, I felt that it must be brought alive in cinema. I'm someone who goes a lot by my first instinct. If I don't connect with the story or script, I don't try and convince myself to do it. Whenever I have felt good right after reading a script, I don't think my audience has ever failed me," she said.

The 35-year-old actor said playing a character based on the life of a real-life intelligence agent was an "honour" for her.

"As I read the script, all thoughts about her character graph, demeanour, intensity and action stunts kept spinning in my head but it's about gathering them and writing them down. I thought this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I definitely tried to do justice to this character," she added.

For Gautam, there are a lot of firsts associated with "Article 370". Besides the film being the first home production, she is set to welcome her first child with Dhar.

The actor said the team was through shooting for the rigorous training and action portions by the time she found out she was expecting.

"By the time, we were left with the walking, exterior portions and some talkie portions. So, I was fortunate. It was better for me to be able to balance both sides. This (pregnancy) is something very personal. Aditya and I are anyway very private people.

"We had to be conscious, but I didn't want to be conscious. I'm responsible for the life that's growing within me and I'll go to any lengths to take care. But there is a commitment that I have made as a professional (which I had to keep)," she said.

Gautam will next be seen in "Dhoom Dhaam", a caper comedy from B62 Studios which also stars Pratik Gandhi.