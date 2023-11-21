"No luck": Jim Sarbh reacts on his loss at Emmy Awards

NEW YORK: Actor Jim Sarbh did not win the Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in 'Rocket Boys'. Martin Freeman bagged the prestigious award for his performance in 'The Responder'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), International Emmy Awards shared a post and wrote, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to "Martin Freeman in The Responder" produced by Dancing Ledge Productions." Soon after the announcement, Jim took to Instagram story and reacted to the loss.

Jim wrote, "No luck folks." Jim Sarb was competing against Gustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

Helmed by Abhay Pannu, the period drama series 'Rocket Boys' starred Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad in the lead roles. The series premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Sony Liv in February 2022.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is being held in New York City. This year's nominations featured a various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories. From India, actors Shefali Shah and Vir Das were also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress and Comedy categories. Shah lost her Best Performance by an Actress award to actor Karla Souza.

Das, on the other hand, won the prestigious award for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing.' He shared this award with 'Derry Girls - Season 3' produced by Hat Trick Productions. Apart from them, producer Ektaa Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award.



