No film shoots and post production from November 1, Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council

CHENNAI: As DT Next exclusively reported last month, the Tamil Nadu Film Producer's Council (TFPC) is discussing the stalling of new film announcements until the whole film production process is streamlined.

Accordingly, on Monday, the council held a joint meeting and announced that no film shoots or post production will take place starting from November 1.

Tamil Film Producers Association Executive Members, Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association Executives, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association Executives, and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Association Executives attended the meeting conducted by TFPC.

They came up with a six-point resolution that follows:

1. The OTT release should have an eight-week window for big Star films.

2. Actors and technicians should move on to the next film only after their current commitment. They also noted that actor Dhanush has received advance from many producers and requested him to consult the TFPC before starting work on new films.

3. TFPC is devising new regulations for many films that are stalled without getting a proper release window. No new film production should start from August 16.

4. Makers of the films currently in production are requested to complete the shooting by October 30.

5. All kinds of work related to production will be stopped from November 1 to resolve issues with the salaries of actors and technicians.

6. To resolve the issues, a joint action committee will be set up, consisting of producers, distributors, and theater owners.

Now, we have to wait and watch for these resolutions to come into effect and see whether they will leave a positive impact on Tamil cinema.