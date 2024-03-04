Nita Ambani dons traditional saree at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding; shines spotlight on 'Swadeshi'

JAMNAGAR: Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani donned a Handloom Kanchipuram saree embodying the spirit of her son Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

The saree is a masterpiece handcrafted by weavers from South India who have honed their art over generations and is a statement of her deep-rooted respect for traditional Indian craftsmanship.

An ardent patron of Indian arts and culture, Nita Ambani has utilised the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika to shine a spotlight on the unparalleled skill of local artisans. Swadesh empowers communities and preserves age-old craftsmanship.

Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, left on Sunday evening after attending the festivities in Jamnagar.

Ivanka stole the show as she attended the second day of pre-wedding festivities in a white lehenga choli and matching potli. She completed her look with a statement emerald jewellery set and left her soft curled hair open to enhance her look.

On Day 1, Ivanka Trump wore a shimmery golden-silver-hued saree for the event. Ivanka was accompanied by her husband Jared Kushner and daughter Arabella Rose.

A three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.