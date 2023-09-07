Nikhil Siddhartha flies to Vietnam to begin training for 'Swayambhu'

CHENNAI: Actor Nikhil Siddhartha will be undergoing on a month-long training session for his upcoming pan-India film 'Swayambhu'.

For films based on wars, an actor needs to be a thorough professional and learn every type of combat skill. So, to play a warrior in 'Swayambhu' with panache, Nikhil flew off to Vietnam for a month-long gruelling training.

The actor will receive training in weapons, martial arts, and horse riding. Some of the biggest stunt masters and teams in Saigon will be part of the team and train him for the action sequences for 'Swayambhu'.

Nikhil will also undergo a physical makeover. The actor indeed looked flawless as a legendary warrior in the first look poster.

The film will be directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, which marks the milestone 20th movie for Nikhil and also the most expensive one for the actor.

Bhuvan and Sreekar will produce the movie under Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it.

'Swayambhu' will be mounted with top technical standards. Manoj Paramahamsa helms the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur scores the music. M Prabhaharan is the production designer and the dialogues for the movie are provided by Vasudev.