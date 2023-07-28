Nightingale of Kerala KS Chithra turns 60

CHENNAI: Playback singer K S Chithra turned 60 on Thursday. Elated fans flooded social media platforms with touching wishes and greetings to mark the birthday of their favourite singer.

Admiringly called as the ‘nightingale of Kerala’, Chithra, a multiple National and State award-winning singer, is one of the most celebrated singers of south India. Chithra entered into world of playback singing during late 1970s, under the music direction of composer MG Radhakrishnan.

In a career spanning over four decades since then, Chithra, with a strong foundation in Carnatic music, has recorded over 20,000 songs in various Indian languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, and also in several foreign languages.

Her collaborations with legendary composers like AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, and MM Keeravani, and illustrious singers like KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubrahmanyam, were iconic episodes in the playback singing history of Indian cinema. She has won six National awards and over 30 State awards in various languages.

Cutting across film, politics and musical world, greetings poured in from various quarters wishing happy birthday to the melody queen. “Birthday greetings to @ KS Chithra. Wishing you an eventful and illustrious life ahead,” (sic) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted. Popular playback singer and Chithra’s contemporary, Sujatha Mohan wished her a happy birthday and called her a ‘nightingale.’ “Happy birthday to our dearest nightingale KS Chithra. May God bless you more and more with all health happiness and peace... Love you,” (sic) she said in a Facebook post.