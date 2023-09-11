Nicolas Cage says his late father often shows up in his dreams

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Nicolas Cage says it’s “always a good thing” when his late father August Coppola appears in his dreams.

At the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of his new film ‘Dream Scenario’ which sees Cage’s character star in other people’s dreams, the actor spoke about the recurring figure he looks forward to seeing in his own dreams, reports People magazine.

“I always like it when my father shows up,” Cage said at the event. “I haven't seen him in person since he passed on. So when he shows up, that's always a good thing.”

Coppola, whose younger brother is ‘The Godfather’ trilogy director Francis Ford Coppola, died from a heart attack at age 75 in 2009, according to his obituary.

As per People, Cage named his 1-year-old daughter, August Francesca Coppola, after his late father. The actor and wife Riko Shibata welcomed their little girl on September 7, 2022.

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ star spoke with People at the ‘Dream Scenario’ premiere that he was “transported” to TIFF the day after celebrating his daughter’s first birthday. "It's becoming a tradition. She had her first, one-year birthday party yesterday. And here I am today. I'm just sort of transported," he said. "I think it's a good tradition. We had a nice time together yesterday,” added the Renfield actor, who is also dad to sons Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 17, from previous relationships.

Cage left home after celebrating the milestone birthday to promote the new A24 film which comes from the minds of writer-director Kristoffer Borgli and co-producer Ari Aster.