Nicki Minaj expresses dismay over missing Titan submersible

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Nicki Minaj has expressed her dismay over the 'Titan' submersible that went missing with five people on board while on a deep sea mission to spot the wreckage of the sunken ship Titanic. Minaj has also voiced criticism of the luxury activity.



The 'Anaconda' hitmaker said: "No one should be hopping they a** on a submarine, talkin' about they going down to look at the Titanic," she said on her Amp radio show 'Queen Radio.



She further mentioned, quoted by aceshowbiz.com, "Do you know how some people work their whole life and can't save up $250,000?" she continued, criticising the luxury activity. "And you took $250,000 to hop on a submarine to go see a ship that mostly everybody died on".



Minaj also sent prayers for the five missing passengers and hoped for their safe return.



"I'm keeping all five passengers in my prayers and wishing all the best to search and rescue teams," she added. "I just hope everyone stays safe."



Known as Titan, the sub has been missing in the depths of the ocean since June 18. With oxygen in the submersible about to end, rescuers are fighting against time to locate it.



Those on board the missing submersible are British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman Dawood, and Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate.