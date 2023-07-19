Nick Jonas' post on wife Priyanka's birthday: 'Love Celebrating You'

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra just celebrated her 41st birthday, and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, shared an adorable post on the occasion.

Nick took to Instagram and dropped an unseen photo with Priyanka, wherein the couple are sitting on a yacht in a lovestruck pose.

Priyanka is wearing a white and black dotted halter-neck dress paired with white sunglasses, and Nick is in a blue sleeveless tee shirt.

He penned a note along with the photo: "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love," with a red heart emoji.

The comment section was filled with fans expressing: "Lots of blessings to you both, I'm happy that you are celebrating our queen, she deserves all the love and happiness in this world."

Another wrote: "Nick Jonas ... his acts of service and affirmation are so strong."

"You are the greatest happiness for her, you make her happy. keep partying together! Happy Birthday Priyanka;" and

"Happy Birthday to your queen PCJ! We love you and wish you a beautiful blessed year ahead! Keep shining and stay blessed with your gorgeous family!"

Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, also shared a video on social media wherein we can see montage of throwback and unseen pictures of PCJ with her mommy, brother, daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick.

The video also shows Priyanka saying: "I don't wanna have a label. I wanna have a legacy."

The post was captioned: "Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous @priyankachopra."