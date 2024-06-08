Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra's pic, drops adorable reaction

LOS ANGELES: Nick Jonas, who never misses an opportunity to shower love on his wife Priyanka Chopra, dropped a jaw-dropping picture of Priyanka as he called her 'wow.'

The actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture in which the 'Barfi' actress can be seen wearing a white high-slit gown and posing.

Along with the picture, he added a caption that read, 'Wife appreciation post. Wow.'

Recently, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie as she dropped an adorable picture on her Instagram Story.





Dishing out major couple goals, Priyanka and Nick twinned in burgundy outfits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Nights Like These."

Prior to Priyanka, Nick posted an adorable video of Malti.

The video captured Malti busy in her colouring books. As soon as the camera approached her, she gave a big smile.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Nick Jonas will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'The Good Half.' It is an American comedy-drama which also stars Brittany Snow