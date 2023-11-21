Nicholas Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy’

LOS ANGELES: Actor Nicholas Hoult may play the Man of Steel’s arch nemesis - Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy’, completing the core cast for the superhero reboot, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan already set to play Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Nicholas was one of the actors who was reportedly in the running for the titular role, instead, Gunn -- the co-chief of DC Studios and the writer-director of the film -- picked Nicholas to play Luthor, the industry titan with a bald head and an abiding fixation on bringing down the Last Son of Krypton, reports Variety.

With the actors strike over, Gunn has been busy filling out his cast. He confirmed on social media that María Gabriela de Faría was recently cast as another villain, the Engineer. On the superhero side, Superman will be backed by Green Lantern, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan).

As per Variety, ‘Superman: Legacy’ is the inaugural feature film in DC Studios’ relaunch of the DC universe in film and television, which Gunn and fellow co-chief Peter Safran announced in January.

On November 11, Gunn posted that due to the work of his production team during the strikes, the film is still set to make its originally scheduled release of July 11, 2025.

Nicholas has had a busy docket of late: He’s starring in Clint Eastwood’s upcoming legal thriller ‘Juror #2’, he’s in the animated film ‘Garfield’ as the voice of Jon, the titular cat’s owner; and he’s in Robert Eggers’ production of ‘Nosferatu’ opposite Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bill Skarsgard.