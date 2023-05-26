Salman's new bearded look for IIFA 2023 reminds fans of 'Kick'

ABUDHABI: Superstar Salman Khan's style statement is always on point. He is currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023 and what caught everyone's attention is his new bearded look. The 'Dabangg' star is currently sporting a neat French beard. On Thursday, he shared pictures from Abu Dhabi and fans literally fell in awe of his look.

Salman looked dapper in a maroon shirt and black pant. He elevated his style with black glasses. And as usual, Salman did not forget to flaunt his bracelet. "IIFA Abu Dhabi #IIFA2023 @iifa," he captioned the post.

In fact, his new bearded look reminded many fans of 'Kick' as Salman sported the same french beard in the film. "It reminds me of Kick. Looking awesome Bhaijaan," a social media user commented. "Kick 2 bhi ab karleni chayie aapko," another one wrote. Instead of hosting, Salman will perform at IIFA this year on May 27.

Meanwhile, speaking of Salman's film and shows, he is set to be back with a fresh new season of Bigg Boss OTT. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be out on Jio Cinema. On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's promo which shows Salman announcing the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. "Main leke aa raha hun Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhta jaye India," Salman said in the clip.

He will also be seen in 'Tiger 3. The film is releasing this Diwali and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo."The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor.

They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," a source had earlier shared.