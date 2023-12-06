New poster of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ is out

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated look of Hrithik Roshan from the film 'Fighter' has been revealed, leaving fans in awe. Portraying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his Call Sign 'Patty,' Roshan perfectly steps into the shoes of a Squadron Pilot from the Air Dragons unit, promising a high octane adrenaline-packed journey.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared the look. Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he wrote, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons.” (sic)

The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline.

The film's release date is set for January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.