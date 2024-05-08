New intriguing teaser of Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla starrer 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife' unveiled

MUMBAI: Building more anticipation among fans, makers of the upcoming film 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife' starring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla unveiled the third teaser on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Divya khossla treated fans with another intriguing video and captioned the post, which read, "I'm on a mission where the stakes are high, anything can happen to me at any moment. Yet, I'll face all risks for my family's sake.#SaviABloodyHousewifeTeaser 3 out now!"

In the third teaser, Savi, a bruised housewife is seen talking about how people can go to any extent for their family and she is doing just the same. The video shows, Divya as a worried mother.

Few days ago, makers released the first teaser.

The teaser opens with Divya Khossla Kumar's character making a bold confession, stating her intentions to break someone out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Apart from this, Anil will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

"In an adrenaline-fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.