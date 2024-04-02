New edition of IIFA Utsavam announced, talents from south Indian Cinema to be honoured

NEW DELHI: After a long hiatus, IIFA Utsavam is back with its new edition.

At the two-day event, talents from the southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada will be honoured.

This time IIFA Utsavam will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi from September 6, 2024 to September 7, 2024.

About the event, Andre Timmins, Founder/Director said, "Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam is thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where cultures converge and talents shine. "

He added, "Our journey continues with renewed vigor, promising an electrifying celebration of South Indian cinema's finest. Together, we'll create magic once again on this vibrant global stage as we bring together the powerhouse industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema on a global platform like IIFA Utsavam this September 2024, it is truly a cause for celebration."

As per a statement, IIFA Utsavam "aims to foster meaningful connections and partnerships, an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and celebration among luminaries who have shaped the landscape of entertainment globally."

The International Indian Film Academy hosted the first edition of IIFA Utsavam in 2016.