Never give up: Akshay Kumar's first song 'Maar Udi' from 'Sarfira' will leave you inspired

MUMBAI: 'Sarfira' has been creating excitement among fans following the release of its trailer. Makers of Akshay Kumar starrer on Monday released the first track of the film, 'Maar Udi'. Sung by Yadu Krishnan, Sugandh Shekar, Haston Rodrigues, and Abhijith Rao, penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed by G.V Prakash Kumar. 'Maar Udi' embodies the spirit of resilience and courage.

Taking to X handle, Akshay treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "When life throws a challenge, just look it in the eye and #MaarUdi !! Song out now. It's time to be #Sarfira See you in theatres. July 12."

दिल है ये बावरा,

लड़ने से कहाँ डरा…

The video opens with Vir (Akshay) being thrown out of a building by security guards. And Paresh Rawal's character is heard saying, "This aviation business is not everyone's cup of tea, Vir then tries to enter a science fair to talk to the President of India and fails." Directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, known for her critically acclaimed works like 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Soorarai Pottru', the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry.



Commenting on the song release, G.V. Prakash said, "Creating the music for 'Sarfira' has been a truly enriching experience. 'Maar Udi' is a track that captures the heart and soul of the movie - it's about rising above challenges and believing in oneself. We are excited for audiences to feel the energy and inspiration this song brings."

Adding to this, lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla shared, "Writing the lyrics for 'Maar Udi' was a journey of its own. The words reflect the indomitable spirit of dreaming big and overcoming obstacles, which is the essence of 'Sarfira.' I hope listeners find as much inspiration in the song as I did in writing it." Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer of 'Sarfira' showcases Akshay Kumar in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all. His performance has received praise, with director Suriya expressing his gratitude on social media.

Suriya, who makes a guest appearance in the film, shared his admiration for Akshay Kumar's dedication to bringing this inspiring story to the screen. 'Sarfira' is not just a film; it's an ode to the dreams that keep us awake," remarked Akshay Kumar in an Instagram post unveiling the trailer.

The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation.

Scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, 'Sarfira' features a stellar cast including Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas alongside Akshay Kumar.