Netizens take internet by storm with funny memes on Met Gala 2024

NEW YORK: As the mega fashion event Met Gala 2024 wrapped up, with extravagant couture and the presence of stylish celebs, the internet was flooded with humorous memes that will make you laugh.

As attendees descended the steps of New York City's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, dressed in attire appropriate for the Met Gala 2024's 'The Garden of Time' theme, netizens created a flurry of tweets, jokes, and memes.

Let us look at some of the interesting and hilarious memes.

The carpet

The 2024 Met Gala carpet was inspired by the theme, 'The Garden of Time'. The stairs were decorated with white and mossy green accents. The sides of the steps were bordered with plant barriers, while the walls were decorated with forest scenes.

One of the social media users commented, "Theme is rainforest cafe"

Dan Levy

The 'Schitt's Creek' star donned a black Loewe suit with eye-catching floral embellishments that began towards the bottom of his jacket and trousers. His contrasting appearance generated one of the night's finest memes, "Both of my personalities trying to coexist together," as per the New York Post.

Ed Sheeran

Even Ed Sheeran's look became the topic of discussion. The singer donned a light blue suit that resembled Troy Bolton's prom tuxedo from 'High School Musical 3.' One funny meme showed Ed side by side with Zac Efron's movie role to demonstrate the fashion parallels.

"Can't believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Bolton's tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala."

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson attended the Met wearing a Thom Browne black gown that was covered up by a massive black cape that reached her neck.

She also caught the attention with one of the netizens commenting, "Me when I'm in the barbers," the post read, alongside a photo of Ferguson at the Met.

Zendaya

Zendaya was the centre of attention at the 2024 Met Gala. Not only is she a fashion legend, but she also co-chaired the event alongside Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Anna Wintour. She attended the event in multiple outfits, the first being a green and blue gown with metallic details, a drape, and a bow.

Zendaya posed on the carpet with her stylist Law Roach, who was decked out in all black. A meme joked that the pair looked like Cinna and Effie Trinket, respectively, from "The Hunger Games."

"Cinna and Effie Trinket have arrived at the #MetGala."

This year's Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', paid homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion.

Iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior took centre stage, the gala was surely a journey through fashion history like never before.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny lead the charge as the night's co-chairs, ensuring that every moment of the gala is nothing short of magical.