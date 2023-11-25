Neeti Mohan joins hands with Shamir Tandon for ‘Tum Humein Milo’

NEW DELHI: Singer Neeti Mohan’s new collaborative single with composer Shamir Tandon ‘Tum Humein Milo’ is an elegant and soulful track, expressing the great desire for love, its bereft longing, and waiting for something that may never come.



A seven minute long track, the song has a tendency to experiment and is more progressive in nature fusing electronic pop, classical music, symphonic, ambient, and film music. However, instead of standard fusion the song is more in the domain of bringing many different musical components to light before switching unexpectedly.

As far as Neeti Mohan’s singing goes, it is powerful and soulful accompanied by some very strong instrumental melodies, though it is her voice which at its peak is shining and extremely passionate in its delivery. Instead of doing the standard filmy style singing, her voice feels more rooted and thus more relatable.

Shamir Tandon’s composition works in tandem with Neeti’s voice as he is able to cleverly fuse not just various musical elements, but rather make those elements do full justice to her voice while she does the same with his instrumentation.

The production on the song is very well done, accompanied by lots of open space letting every sample and note breathe, but it never feels overly polished or over-produced.

Grounded, rooted, and accompanied by great melody, the song is penned by Vishwadeep Zeest, and is one beautiful and eclectic composition.