Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff's 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' gets a release date

MUMBAI: Ace actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff will be seen in a film titled 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'. Produced by 'Made in Maurya', Mast Mein Rehne Ka is written and directed by Vijay Maurya. Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik are also a part of the film.

As per a statement, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life.

It is "based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption." Sharing more details about the film, Vijay Maurya said, "I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life's intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters, and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. In their quest to lead life on their own terms, the obstacles experienced by these characters significantly influence their choices and carve the paths to their futures. I'm confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world."

The film will be out on Prime Video on December 8.