Nazia opens up on why it took her hours to get ready for her role in 'Tipppsy'

MUMBAI: Actress Nazia, who will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Tipppsy', has opened up about her role Iris, sharing how she took hours to get ready and to get into the skin of the character.

Nazia, who made her acting debut in the Hindi film 'Say Yes to Love', shared what prompted her to take up the role of Iris in Deepak Tijori's directorial.

"I was part of Deepak's earlier film 'Tom, Dick and Harry Returns'. We had shot a significant portion of the film, and for someone who was just venturing into movies, the experience was an absolute bliss. The minute he came and spoke to me about 'Tipppsy', I just jumped in because the experience of working with him on 'Tom, Dick and Harry Returns' was so good. In fact, without even knowing details of my character, I accepted Tipppsy," she shared.

Sharing more about her role, Nazia said: "My character's name is Iris and she is a very bold girl. Iris comes across as someone who is not just loud in her persona but also in her presence. There are scenes in this film where I had to come out of my own inhibitions and cocoon because she is very outspoken. She is a woman, but she is step-to-step with a man and can do anything if she has to."

"The look of the character was very special. I had tattoos that were specially designed and selected by my director for Iris. It was a very well-thought-out role, and it did stand out. It took hours to get ready, but the experience of getting into the skin of the character was just phenomenal. It really pushed me," added Nazia.

'Tipppsy' also stars Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Harjinder Singh, and Sonia Birje, and will be released on May 10 in theatres.