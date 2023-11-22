Nayanthara turns professional cook for Annapoorani

CHENNAI: ActorNayantharawill be seen portraying the character of a professional chef in her upcoming film, Annapoorani- The Goddess of Food, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, and produced by Zee Studios, NAAD SStudios and Trident Arts.

The actor was equipped with a real professional chef on the sets during the cooking sequence to help her with inputs.

Annapoorani- The Goddess of Food features Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sanchu, Renuka, Karthik Kumar, Suresh Chakkaravarthy, and others in pivotal roles.

Thaman S will be composing music for the film, with Sathyan Sooryan handling cinematography. Praveen Antony will be overseeing editing works. G Durairaj will be the art director for Annapoorani, with Arul Sakthi Murugan as the dialogue writer.

Annapoorani- The Goddess of Food is all set for worldwide theatrical release on December 1.