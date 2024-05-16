Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan bond over a game of Monopoly

MUMBAI: 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara spent some quality time with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, over a game of Monopoly.

Shivan took to his Instagram stories and shared motley glimpses of Nayanthara while playing.

He first posted a video of Nayanthara, who was filming him as he moved his phone camera towards her.

Shivan then shared a clip showcasing the Monopoly game and later panned the camera to Nayanthara, who was seen talking to him while he filmed her.

The actress also posted a video on her Instagram, featuring Shivan with the track 'Chor' by Justh playing in the background.

Nayanthara and Shivan got married in 2022. The couple welcomed their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy in 2023.

Talking about her work, Nayanthara will next be seen in 'Test'. She also has 'Mannangatti Since 1960' and 'Dear Students' in the pipeline.