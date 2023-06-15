Nawaz, Avneet Kaur's 'Tiku Weds Sheru' first song 'Tum Se Milke' out now

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' unveiled the audio version of the first song 'Tum Se Milke' on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, producer Kangana Ranaut shared a new poster of the film, captioning it, "Tiku Weds Sheru first song audio is out now .

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song is penned by Sai Kabir and composed by Gaurav Chhaterji and Sai Kabir. Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. 'Tum Se Milke' song video will be out on June 19. Kangana took to her Instagram and announced the video release date of the song. She shared a picture and posted, "Humming tumse milke from Tiku weds Sheru... Video out on June 19th. Movie releasing on 23rd June only one @primevideoin."

The film is all set to stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from June 23. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer, which received a good response from the audience.

The trailer showcased the ups and downs in the lives of an unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Sharing what made him say yes to the film, Nawazuddin said, "Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character." Avneet also expressed her delight at the opportunity to work with Kangana and Nawazuddin in her debut Hindi feature film.

"While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma'am and Nawazuddin sir. Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together, and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching," she said.